GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Spring Primary Election is wrapping up, and one major race in northeast Wisconsin is the race for Green Bay Mayor.

The votes are in, and incumbent Eric Genrich will run for another term. Genrich was the second-highest vote-getter, tallying 6,102 votes.

Genrich will take on Chad Weininger, who narrowly obtained the highest vote total with 6,189.

Jane Juza and Paul Boucher received less than 1,000 votes.