MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three Republican gubernatorial hopefuls say they would fire prosecutors who refuse to enforce Wisconsin’s 173-year-old ban on abortions.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday reversed its landmark Roe vs. Wade decision that essentially legalized abortion across the country. That move raised questions about whether the abortion ban Wisconsin adopted in 1849 is valid again.

GOP candidates Rebecca Kleefisch, Kevin Nicholson and Timothy Ramthun all said during a debate Monday that they would fire district attorneys who refuse to enforce the ban.

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said Friday he wouldn’t enforce the ban and Milwaukee County John Chisholm has hinted he won’t enforce it either.