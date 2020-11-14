GOP leaders in 4 states quash dubious Trump bid on electors

Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump protest the election outside of the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas. Republican leaders in four critical states won by President-elect Joe Biden say they won’t participate in a legally dubious scheme to flip their state’s electors to vote for President Donald Trump. Their comments effectively shut down a half-baked plot some Republicans floated as a last chance to keep Trump in the White House. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

(AP) – Republican leaders in four critical states won by President-elect Joe Biden say they won’t participate in a legally dubious scheme to flip their state’s electors to vote for President Donald Trump.

Their comments effectively shut down a half-baked plot some Republicans floated as a last chance to keep Trump in the White House.

State GOP lawmakers in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have all said they would not intervene in the selection of electors, who ultimately cast the votes that secure a candidate’s victory.

Several noted that such a move would violate state law and a vote of the people.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Xtra Point High School Football 11/13

Valders senior Gracie Streblow talks fourth and final trip to state meet

Chilton Co-Op's Streblow heads to state for fourth straight year

Genke and Schreiber sign Green Bay, Asman heading to Lipscomb

Freedom's Gabby Johnson signs with St. Thomas

Freedom's Gabby Johnson on signing with St. Thomas