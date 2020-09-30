GOP loses bid to suspend Wisconsin absentee ballot ruling

Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal appeals court has declined a request by Republicans to suspend a ruling that would allow absentee ballots to be counted in the presidential battleground state for six days after the election.

The Republican National Committee, state GOP party and Republican-controlled Legislature on Wednesday asked the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to keep the ruling on hold.

They want the Wisconsin Supreme Court to address a separate question of whether the Legislature has standing to sue in the case.

The appeals court denied the motion hours later without comment.

On Tuesday, a federal appeals court upheld a six-day extension for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin.

On Sunday, a federal appeals court temporarily halted a six-day extension for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin.

A lower court judge ruled that ballots that arrive up to six days after Election Day will count if postmarked by Election Day.

That could mean the winner in Wisconsin won’t be known for days after the polls close.

Republicans appealed the ruling to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. That court upheld the extension Tuesday.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Reader brothers carry on family legacy at FVL

High School Sports Xtra - Local 5 Top 5

High School Sports Xtra - 9/27 Game of the Week, Volleyball Scores

High School Volleyball 9/26 - Luxemburg-Casco, Xavier sweep

Xtra Point - High School Football 9/25

High schools games affected by COVID-19 tests and concerns