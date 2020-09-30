GOP loses bid to suspend Wisconsin absentee ballot ruling

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal appeals court has declined a request by Republicans to suspend a ruling that would allow absentee ballots to be counted in the presidential battleground state for six days after the election.

The Republican National Committee, state GOP party and Republican-controlled Legislature on Wednesday asked the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to keep the ruling on hold.

They want the Wisconsin Supreme Court to address a separate question of whether the Legislature has standing to sue in the case.

The appeals court denied the motion hours later without comment.

On Tuesday, a federal appeals court upheld a six-day extension for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin.

On Sunday, a federal appeals court temporarily halted a six-day extension for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin.

A lower court judge ruled that ballots that arrive up to six days after Election Day will count if postmarked by Election Day.

That could mean the winner in Wisconsin won’t be known for days after the polls close.

Republicans appealed the ruling to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. That court upheld the extension Tuesday.

Latest Stories