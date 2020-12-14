Gov. Evers announces all 10 Wisconsin Electoral College votes go to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers announced on Monday that all ten of Wisconsin’s Electoral College votes would go to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

This announcement follows the Wisconsin Electoral College’s noon meeting where they casted their votes.

“Now more than ever, our country deserves leaders who will put people first and return kindness, empathy, and compassion back to the White House,” said Gov. Evers in a release. “That’s why today we were proud vote unanimously to assign Wisconsin’s 10 electoral college votes to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.”