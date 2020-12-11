Gov. Evers announces Wisconsin Electoral College meeting

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Electoral College has a date set to cast their votes for President and Vice President.

Gov. Tony Evers has announced Wisconsin’s Electoral College members will meet next Mon., Dec. 14, at 12 p.m. in the Wisconsin State Capitol to cast their votes for President and Vice President of the United States.

On Nov. 30, 2020, Gov. Evers signed the Certificate of Ascertainment, certifying Wisconsin’s election results and the slate of electors for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

According to a release, Monday’s meeting with electors will officially assign Wisconsin’s 10 electoral college votes to President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris, consistent with the candidates who received a plurality of Wisconsin’s popular vote during the Nov. 3 general election.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and consistent with public health recommendations, attendance will be limited to electors and necessary administrative staff support.