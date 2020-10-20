‘Great turnout’ reported in Green Bay for first day of early in-person voting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay says they’re having a great turnout for the first day of early in-person voting in Wisconsin.

Voters turned out early at Green Bay’s City Hall. There are a total of 11 days of early in-person voting in Wisconsin.

We have a great turnout for the first day of early in person voting. There are 11 days of early in person voting. For your convenience, we also have two Saturdays, the 24th and the 31st from 10 am to 4 pm. We also have evening hours. Check out https://t.co/QE09YPupv8 — City of Green Bay (@CityofGreenBay) October 20, 2020

For Green Bay voters, there are 10 more days with evening and weekend hours:

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, October 23, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, October 26, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 29, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, October 30, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last day to register in Clerk’s office prior to election)

Saturday, October 31, 10 am to 4 pm

As of Monday, Mayor Eric Genrich says the clerk’s office has received over 25,000 absentee ballot requests with nearly 17,000 having already been returned.

“That means 46% of registered voters (55,938 total) have requested a ballot and 30% have already voted,” Mayor Genrich says.

And those 16,951 returned ballots equal 38% of the total cast in Nov. 2016. — Eric Genrich (@MayorGenrich) October 20, 2020

For more information on voting in Wisconsin, visit MyVote.Wi.gov.

