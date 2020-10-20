‘Great turnout’ reported in Green Bay for first day of early in-person voting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay says they’re having a great turnout for the first day of early in-person voting in Wisconsin.
Voters turned out early at Green Bay’s City Hall. There are a total of 11 days of early in-person voting in Wisconsin.
For Green Bay voters, there are 10 more days with evening and weekend hours:
- Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 22, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Friday, October 23, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Monday, October 26, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 27, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 28, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Thursday, October 29, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Friday, October 30, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last day to register in Clerk’s office prior to election)
- Saturday, October 31, 10 am to 4 pm
As of Monday, Mayor Eric Genrich says the clerk’s office has received over 25,000 absentee ballot requests with nearly 17,000 having already been returned.
“That means 46% of registered voters (55,938 total) have requested a ballot and 30% have already voted,” Mayor Genrich says.
For more information on voting in Wisconsin, visit MyVote.Wi.gov.
