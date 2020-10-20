GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

‘Great turnout’ reported in Green Bay for first day of early in-person voting

Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay says they’re having a great turnout for the first day of early in-person voting in Wisconsin.

Voters turned out early at Green Bay’s City Hall. There are a total of 11 days of early in-person voting in Wisconsin.

For Green Bay voters, there are 10 more days with evening and weekend hours:

  • Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 22, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Friday, October 23, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 
  • Monday, October 26, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, October 27, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, October 28, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, October 29, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Friday, October 30, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last day to register in Clerk’s office prior to election)
  • Saturday, October 31, 10 am to 4 pm

As of Monday, Mayor Eric Genrich says the clerk’s office has received over 25,000 absentee ballot requests with nearly 17,000 having already been returned.

“That means 46% of registered voters (55,938 total) have requested a ballot and 30% have already voted,” Mayor Genrich says.

For more information on voting in Wisconsin, visit MyVote.Wi.gov.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Luxemburg-Casco sweeps Freedom, faces FVL for NEC volleyball title next

High School Sports Xtra: Brillion dominates in Game of the Week against KLC

High School Sports Xtra: Xavier's Haen perseveres to win state title

High School Sports Xtra: Interview with WIAA Board of Control President Eric Russell

High School Football 10/16

The WIAA releases 2020 girls volleyball playoff brackets