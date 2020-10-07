GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay installs additional ballot boxes

Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With more absentee ballot requests than ever before, cities are installing drop boxes throughout their communities.

Green Bay placed additional ballot boxes to help people feel safe when dropping off their absentee ballots.

Appleton has also installed a number of these boxes around the city.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame wins girls golf sectional, Hortonville also heading to state

High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna's Mau kicking her way through barriers

High School Sports Xtra 10/5 - Game of the Week, Xavier interview

Green Bay Nation: Packers are 3-0

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Pick 'Em

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Challenge or No Challenge