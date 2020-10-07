Green Bay installs additional ballot boxes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With more absentee ballot requests than ever before, cities are installing drop boxes throughout their communities.
Green Bay placed additional ballot boxes to help people feel safe when dropping off their absentee ballots.
Appleton has also installed a number of these boxes around the city.
