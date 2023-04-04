GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The race for Green Bay Mayor was tight, but after tallying up the votes, Eric Genrich has won reelection and will serve the Green Bay community for another term.

Genrich defeated his opponent Chad Weininger, 13,507 to 11,999.

Born and raised in Green Bay, incumbent Eric Genrich served three terms in the Wisconsin State Assembly before being elected the 42nd Mayor of Green Bay in April 2019.

Prior to his election to the state assembly, Eric worked in the state and federal governments and later as an IT librarian for the Brown County Library.

He has been actively supportive of several community organizations, including NeighborWorks Green Bay, on whose board he served for six years.

Genrich and his wife, Emily, live on the east side of Green Bay with their two children, Henry and Amelia.