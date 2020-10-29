Green Bay offering drive-through voting on Halloween

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay will be offering drive-through voting on Halloween.
On Saturday, voters in Green Bay can participate in drive-through voting in the City Hall parking lot or walk-up voting inside City Hall.
Voters who have already received an absentee ballot should make sure they have their signature and address from a witness. Once complete, voters may drop off the ballot at the drive-through.
For drive-through voting, drivers will use the Jefferson Street entrance. Voters will follow the signs to enter the parking lot, pull up to a tent where you’ll get an absentee ballot and envelope, vote the ballot from your car with a staff member as a witness, and have their ballot placed in the dropbox.
Walk-up voting will continue as it has over the last two weeks. Voters may park in the northern portion of the City Hall lot or on the streets around City Hall (Cherry, Pine, Adams, and Madison). Parking on City streets is free on Saturday.
