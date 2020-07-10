GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay to host GOP state convention after Women for Trump bus tour stops in De Pere

Election

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay will host the Wisconsin Republican Party State Convention on Saturday, July 11.

Activists, organizers, and elected officials will arrive at the KI Convention Center with the theme of this year’s convention is ‘Leading the Way to Victory.”

The convention will last throughout the day with different speakers and events being held. Leaders from the Women for Trump group will speak at convention on behalf of President Trump’s campaign. Additional speakers include Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, Rep. Glenn Grothman, Rep. Mike Gallagher, Rep. Bryan Steil and newly elected Rep. Tom Tiffany. Yuri Maltsev, a professor of economics at Carthage College, will speak at convention and address the dangers that socialism poses to the United States. The convention will also include two panels addressing Republican priorities in the Wisconsin State Legislature and conservative policy in Wisconsin.

Mark Jefferson, Executive Director for the Republican Party, says the party has a lot of work to do.

“We had to delay our convention in May and we are having a smaller program, probably less people than we would have had in May, but we still had a lot of people who wanted to get together in person,” he tells WFRV Local 5.

Jefferson adds there is a lot of enthusiasm on the ground and the state GOP has worked closely with the Trump campaign ahead of Saturday’s event.

The convention comes a day after a group of President Donald Trump supporters visited De Pere as they travel through the state to meet with people.

The Women for Trump bus tour aims to engage voters in different roundtables and meet-and-greet events. They will meet with business owners and local leaders across Wisconsin.

On Friday, the group was at Oudenhoven Farm in De Pere to talk with farmers.

