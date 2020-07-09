Group to hold ‘fair maps’ event in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A group of local residents is standing up for fair maps in Wisconsin on July 9.

The “Stand Up” events and car caravan is gathering to raise awareness of gerrymandering and the negative impact it has on Wisconsin. Gerrymandering is the setting of boundaries of electoral districts to favor specific political interests.

The group will be handing out information at Houdini Plaza on how legislative districts could be drawn to stop gerrymandering. They will be standing on College Avenue in Appleton from 5 – 7 p.m.

