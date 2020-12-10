MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An incoming Democratic state lawmaker from Madison is calling U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson “delusional scum” in reaction to the Republican considering challenging Electoral College results in Congress.
Francesca Hong was elected in November to represent a downtown Madison district.
She tweeted Thursday in response to a story about Johnson considering the objection to Democrat Joe Biden’s win over Trump.
Hong did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Johnson’s spokesman also did not immediately respond.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan also tweeted criticism of Johnson, calling him “Wisconsin’s biggest embarrassment.”
Johnson recently touted unproven alternative treatments to COVID-19, even as medical experts derided the testimony and Democrats largely skipped the proceeding.
Johnson and the witnesses he called at Tuesday’s hearing accused the medical establishment and health agencies of failing to explore and promote the use of relatively inexpensive drugs previously approved for other uses as early interventions against the coronavirus.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Michigan Democrat Gary Peters said the hearing was “playing politics with public health.”
Johnson tested positive for the coronavirus in October.
Latest Stories
- Finding ugly Christmas sweaters: Which one is the ugliest?
- Wisconsin GOP leaders want oversight of federal aid, vaccine plans
- Incoming Wisconsin Democratic lawmaker calls Sen. Johnson ‘scum’
- Heartbreaking letters to Santa reveal pandemic’s toll on children
- Drugs recalled after erectile dysfunction medication mixed with antidepressant in packaging ‘mix-up’