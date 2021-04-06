Incumbent Lori Palmeri wins Oshkosh Mayor

(WFRV) – All of the votes are counted for the position of Oshkosh Mayor.

Lori Palmeri and Kris Larson were the two candidates on the ballot for the April 6 election.

The winner who got the most votes is Lori Palmeri.

LORI PALMERI –

Council Member Palmeri was elected to the Oshkosh Common Council in April 2016 and she currently serves as Commissioner for the East Central Regional Planning Commission and on the Regional Comprehensive Planning Committee, Chair of the Oshkosh Redevelopment Authority, Parks Advisory Board, City of Oshkosh Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee, and State WAPA Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee.

Graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Urban and Regional Studies, and her Masters of Urban Planning Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Palmeri currently works for a medical courier service.

Palmeri says she has provided planning support for non-profits in northern and southeastern Wisconsin since 2009.

