LIVE NOW: Ivanka Trump delivers remarks in Northeast Wisconsin

HILBERT, Wis. (WFRV) – President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, will visit Hilbert on Tuesday morning.

According to the Trump campaign, Ivanka will visit Brindlewood Barn on County Road B. She will “participate in a conversation with local supporters.”

Ivanka is scheduled to begin that conversation around 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence will visit Waukesha to host a ‘Make America Great Again!’ event.

