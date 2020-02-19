Jacob Woodford and Jim Clemons win Appleton primary, set sights on April 7

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – And then there were two.

Appleton residents have selected Jacob Woodford and Jim Clemons as their final two candidates heading into the April 7 general election.

Following the announcement that the longest-serving mayor in Appleton’s history, Tim Hanna, would not be seeking reelection the candidate pool grew fast and furious.

Initially, 11 candidates had submitted nomination papers an effort to be named Hanna’s successor, but due to three of those candidates not having enough signatures to make it on the ballot they were removed from the race and the pool was whittled down to eight.

Army veteran Eric Beach, former Appleton Alderperson Marsha Brewer, former Appleton Alderperson Jim Clemons, Appleton’s Communication Coordinator Chad Doran, Appleton business owner Dana Johnson, shipper for Printron Rahb Kettleson, area businessman Mark Todd, and Lawrence University Secretary to the Board of Trustees and Assistant to the President Jake Woodford all presented themselves to the residents of Appleton as the next choice to lead their city.

And with all the ballots cast in the 2020 spring primary, the next Mayor of Appleton will be either Jake Woodford or Jim Clemons on April 7.