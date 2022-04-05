NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The polls have closed and votes have been counted for the position of Mayor in Neenah.

Jane Lang and Brian Borchardt were the two candidates on the ballot, who were voted for in the Spring Primary election on February 15.

The winner who got the most votes is Jane Lang.

Lang announced her run for Neenah Mayor in December of 2021. Local 5’s Tom Zalaski sat down with Lang for Newsmaker Sunday, where she talked about the future and growth of Neenah.

A 5th generation resident. Lang tells us she and her husband raised their four children with a value of hometown roots.

Lang is currently the Executive Director of the Neenah Historical Society for the 10th year and she says the history of the city is rich with people who have innovated the area and a legacy of philanthropy from residents. She is also an Alderman in the 3rd District – for nearly eight years.

