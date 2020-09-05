Jill Biden virtually visiting Green Bay on Tuesday

FILE – In this Feb. 29, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill Biden, speaks at a primary night election rally in Columbia, S.C. Jill Biden is a prankster. The Democratic Party’s attempt to adapt its typical convention rituals to a pandemic-induced virtual affair will be put through its paces Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Jill Biden, wife of presidential nominee Joe Biden, will be virtually traveling to Green Bay on September 8.

According to the Democratic Party, Dr. Jill Biden’s virtual travel to Wisconsin is part of her national “Back-to-School Tour” and will follow Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris’s first visit to Wisconsin on Labor Day.

Vice President Mike Pence will also be spending Labor Day within the state with a scheduled to visit Dairyland Power Cooperative in La Crosse.

Vice President Pence’s visit will be to “deliver remarks thanking all of the hardworking Americans who make up the greatest labor force in the world,” according to the Trump campaign.

Few details on Dr. Jill’s virtual visit are known at this time, Local 5 will provide additional details as they become available.

