Jill Biden virtually visiting Green Bay on Tuesday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Jill Biden, wife of presidential nominee Joe Biden, will be virtually traveling to Green Bay on September 8.
According to the Democratic Party, Dr. Jill Biden’s virtual travel to Wisconsin is part of her national “Back-to-School Tour” and will follow Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris’s first visit to Wisconsin on Labor Day.
Vice President Mike Pence will also be spending Labor Day within the state with a scheduled to visit Dairyland Power Cooperative in La Crosse.
Vice President Pence’s visit will be to “deliver remarks thanking all of the hardworking Americans who make up the greatest labor force in the world,” according to the Trump campaign.
Few details on Dr. Jill’s virtual visit are known at this time, Local 5 will provide additional details as they become available.
