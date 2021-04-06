Jill Underly wins State School Superintendent, defeating Deborah Kerr

(WFRV) – All of the votes are counted for the position of State School Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Jill Underly and Deborah Kerr were the two candidates on the ballot for the April 6 election.

The winner who got the most votes is Jill Underly.

JILL UNDERLY –

Dr. Underly knew she wanted to be a teacher back in 1986 and was inspired by the first teacher in space, Christa McAuliffe, before she decided to go into public service “when she grew up.”

Since 1999, Underly says she has worked in all facets of public education as a high school and middle school social studies teacher, a University of Wisconsin College of Letters & Science academic advisor, a Title I Consultant and assistant manager at the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, an elementary principal and Director of Instruction, and most recently, a rural school district superintendent.

Bringing her own perspective to the classroom, Underly talked to Local 5’s Eric Richards about what she would do to retain teachers and nurses. “Individually when you think about it, these individuals are able to graduate from college. They could probably find a better-paying career in another field besides education, which is true for nurses too. So when you look at it from that perspective we need to respect our school staff more and our support staff that are rather underpaid,” says Underly.

Underly says one of the topics she is a strong believer in is a healthy start for all kids by offering universal all-day/every day 4K and optional 3K programming.

To find out more about Underly click here.