Joe Biden plans to visit Manitowoc on Monday

Election

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced his plans to travel to Manitowoc on Monday.

According to a release, the former vice president will be campaigning in Manitowoc on September 21.

This will be Biden’s second visit to the state in two weeks following his visit to the City of Kenosha on September 3.

Additional details on Biden’s visit will be released in the coming days, Local 5 will update this story as it progresses.

