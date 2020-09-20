MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced his plans to travel to Manitowoc on Monday.
According to a release, the former vice president will be campaigning in Manitowoc on September 21.
This will be Biden’s second visit to the state in two weeks following his visit to the City of Kenosha on September 3.
Additional details on Biden’s visit will be released in the coming days, Local 5 will update this story as it progresses.
Latest Stories
- Sunday Mass with Bishop Ricken 9/20/2020
- Judge agrees to delay US gov’t restrictions on WeChat
- Kaukauna man found shot, Calumet County Sheriff’s Office search for suspects of interest
- Village of Pulaski moves forward with property tax levy limit increase referendum question on Nov. 3, 2020 ballot
- Joe Biden plans to visit Manitowoc on Monday