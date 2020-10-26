Joe Biden to visit Wisconsin on Friday

(WFRV) – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will travel to Wisconsin later this week.
There is no word yet on where he will visit, but the Biden campaign says he will discuss bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country and win the battle for the soul of the nation.
Biden’s visit comes on the heels of multiple visits from the Trump campaign this week, including Donald Trump Jr. visiting De Pere, Second Lady Karen Pence visiting Waterloo, Vice President Mike Pence traveling to Mosinee, and President Donald Trump in West Salem – all on or before Wednesday.
Biden was last in Wisconsin in late September when he visited Manitowoc.
Other virtual events have been held in Wisconsin on behalf of Biden, including former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike Holmgren and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich holding a campaign event.
