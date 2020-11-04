Joe Biden wins Wisconsin, per AP

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives to speak to supporters, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del., as Jill Biden looks on. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(AP) – Joe Biden wins Wisconsin.

President Donald Trump’s campaign already announced they will immediately ask for a recount in Wisconsin.

Bill Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign manager, released a statement Wednesday, saying:

“Despite ridiculous public polling used as a voter suppression tactic, Wisconsin has been a razor thin race as we always knew that it would be. There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results. The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a recount request can’t come until results are finalized over the next few weeks. If the difference is between 1$ and .26%, the challenger has to pay for a recount. If the difference is under .26%, the state pays for the recount.

In 2016, Pres. Trump won Wisconsin.

The victory for Biden gives him a projected 248 electoral votes, ahead of Pres. Trump’s 214, as of 1:27 p.m. Wednesday.

Biden broke the record of an old friend on Wednesday when we earned the most-ever votes cast in a U.S. presidential election. He has collected at least 70,159,899 votes in 2020 (as of 1:30 p.m. ET) compared to President Barack Obama’s record-setting 69,498,516 in 2008.

