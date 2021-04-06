Jon Doemel wins Winnebago Co. Executive over incumbent Mark Harris

(WFRV) – All of the votes are counted for the position of Winnebago County Executive.

Incumbent Mark Harris and Jon Doemel were the two candidates on the ballot for the April 6 election.

The winner who got the most votes is Jon Doemel.

JON DOEMEL –

Married for 17 years and father of four, Doemel’s family has lived in Oshkosh for eight generations, with his grandfather running Derksens and Sons, one of the oldest running Winnebago County businesses.

A board member for the Day by Day Warming Shelter, Doemel has created multiple projects, including being a founding member of the Oshkosh Kids Foundation, establishing Heroes of Oshkosh, and developing the Mark Gruenwald Comic Book Creation Challenge.

Out of a four-point plan, Doemel tells Tom Zalaski in Newsmaker Sunday communication is important. “Our county government has to do a better job at letting people know what’s out there. I think 211 is a great system for people that need resources but it’s antiquated, it’s not easy to get through. So we have to kinda get to that next level. I think we need to upgrade our website so that people can understand what the county offers,” says Doemel.

Doemel says he is willing to put in the hours to represent Winnebago and will bring the community’s voice to the table. He believes it time for the Winnebago County Government to get to work.

