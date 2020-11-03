(WFRV) – A federal judge ruled that post office facilities within the Lakeland district of Wisconsin will be inspected to ensure no absentee ballots were held up, according to wisconsin.gov.
According to the official site, the sweeps were ordered by Judge Emmet Sullivan from the DC federal district, and were targeted to states like Wisconsin that require absentee ballots to be returned by Election Day.
The site reports that as many as 8,884 ballots were scanned into post offices without being scanned out, according to the filing. This can include ballots that were hand-sorted or delivered directly to local elections officials.
Lakeland district post offices, which cover most of Wisconsin, were required to begin their sweeps by 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
Likewise on Tuesday, a judge ordered the U.S. Postal Service to sweep mail processing facilities on for delayed ballots and immediately dispatch any for delivery in about a dozen states including election battlegrounds such Pennsylvania and Florida.
For more on the story, click here.
Latest Stories
- Voters take to the polls across Northeast Wisconsin
- What time US election results are expected – and when polls close in each state
- Quiet November weather continues, temperatures remain mild
- Studies examine possible links between Vitamin D and COVID-19
- Judge orders sweep of ballots within Wisconsin post offices