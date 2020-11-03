Judge orders sweep of ballots within Wisconsin post offices

FILE – In this June 30, 2020, file photo, a box of absentee ballots wait to be counted at the Albany County Board of Elections in Albany, N.Y. A New York federal judge ordered the U.S. Postal Service to live up to its responsibilities to timely process election mail. The Monday, Sept. 21 written decision by Judge Victor Marrero came after several individuals including candidates for public office sued. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

(WFRV) – A federal judge ruled that post office facilities within the Lakeland district of Wisconsin will be inspected to ensure no absentee ballots were held up, according to wisconsin.gov.

According to the official site, the sweeps were ordered by Judge Emmet Sullivan from the DC federal district, and were targeted to states like Wisconsin that require absentee ballots to be returned by Election Day.

The site reports that as many as 8,884 ballots were scanned into post offices without being scanned out, according to the filing. This can include ballots that were hand-sorted or delivered directly to local elections officials.

Lakeland district post offices, which cover most of Wisconsin, were required to begin their sweeps by 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Likewise on Tuesday, a judge ordered the U.S. Postal Service to sweep mail processing facilities on for delayed ballots and immediately dispatch any for delivery in about a dozen states including election battlegrounds such Pennsylvania and Florida.

