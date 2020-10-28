Judge stops Election Day gun ban near Michigan polling sites

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has blocked a sudden ban on the open display of guns near Michigan polling places on Election Day.
Judge Christopher Murray acted Tuesday, just a few hours after hearing a challenge from gun-rights groups.
They said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, had exceeded her authority in banning people from openly carrying guns within 100 feet of polling places.
Critics argued that Benson failed to go through a formal rule-making process as required under state law.
The judge agreed.
Attorney General Dana Nessel pledged to appeal Murray’s decision with just days left until the election.
