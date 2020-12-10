Judges reject suits over Trump losses in Arizona, Wisconsin

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating in a video teleconference call with members of the military on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit that sought to decertify Democrat President-elect Joe Biden’s win over Republican President Donald Trump in Arizona.

Judge Diane Humetewa said the lawsuit’s allegations “are sorely wanting of relevant or reliable evidence” and that granting the relief it sought would disenfranchise millions of voters.

The challenge alleged the state’s election systems have security flaws that let election workers and foreign countries manipulate results.

Attorneys for the election officials have said the lawsuit uses conspiracy theories to make wild allegations against one of Maricopa County’s vendors for voting equipment without providing proof.

In Wisconsin, a federal judge late Wednesday tossed out a separate lawsuit seeking to undo Trump’s loss in that state.

