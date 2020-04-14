$115 million Neenah school referendum passes

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah residents have passed a $115 million referendum approved by the school board for a new high school and other district projects.
Last April, voters narrowly rejected a similar referendum. The Neenah Joint School Board approved the latest referendum in December.
This referendum would turn Neenah High School into an intermediate and middle school for grades 5 through 8. It would also partially fund a new $157 million high school.