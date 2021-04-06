Justin Nickels re-elected as Manitowoc Mayor over candidate Chris Able

(WFRV) – All of the votes are counted for the position of Manitowoc Mayor.

Mayor Justin Nickels and mayoral candidate Chris Able were the two candidates on the ballot for the April 6 election.

The winner who got the most votes is Justin Nickels.

MAYOR JUSTIN NICKELS –

While elected the City of Manitowoc’s youngest mayor at the age of 22, Nickels was born and raised in Manitowoc, as was most of his family on both his mother’s and father’s side.

In 2005, at the age of 18 and still in high school, Nickels beat the odds and was elected to serve on the Common Council, defeating a 16-year incumbent to represent Manitowoc’s Second Aldermanic District.

All about fiscal responsibility, Nickels tells Tom Zalaski in Newsmaker Sunday what he thinks the city should be spending its money on. “First and foremost, the things the citizens deserve. Protection, public safety, good roads. Obviously, the things we expect in every community should be top priorities in every budget. But I have a philosophy where I truly believe the government can spur growth, can spur development, in terms of the downtown,” says Nickels.

Nickels believes the Mayor has many jobs, including providing legislative research support, addressing constituents’ concerns, and representing the interests of the City at local, state, and federal levels.

For more information about Nickels click here.