Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will go head-to-head in Salt Lake City Utah

Vice President Mike Pence listens as President Donald Trump holds a meeting about the coronavirus response with Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 (WFRV) – Joe Biden’s Democratic pick for Vice President Kamala Harris will be going head-to-head against Republican and Vice President Mike Pence on the debate stage on October 7.

According to WDTJ – Milwaukee, the vice presidential debate will be hosted at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City in October.

WDTJ says the vice presidential debate will only happen once whereas Trump and Biden are scheduled to debate three times.

WDTJ official say the first presidential debate will take place at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland on September 29. The second presidential debate will take place on October 15 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. And the third presidential debate will take place at Belmont University in Nashville on October 22.

For more information on this story visit WDTJ – Milwaukee.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

