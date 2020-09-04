Kamala Harris to visit Milwaukee on Labor Day

(WFRV) – Kamala Harris, presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate will travel to Milwaukee on Labor Day.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to travel to La Crosse on the same day. He will visit Dairyland Power Cooperative to “deliver remarks thanking all of the hardworking Americans who make up the greatest labor force in the world,” according to the Trump campaign.

The Pence visit was announced just as President Donald Trump arrived in Wisconsin where he was visiting Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake and subsequent protests and violence that saw two demonstrators killed.

Pence was last in Wisconsin on Aug. 19 when he toured Tanckcraft in Darien. That visit corresponded with the Democratic National Convention.

Harris’s visit comes less than a week after Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill, visited Kenosha. This will be her first visit to the state since accepting the nomination during the Democratic National Convention.

Few details are available about Harris’s visit. WFRV Local 5 will provide updates as they become available.



