Kanye West sues to get on Wisconsin presidential ballot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Rapper Kanye West has filed a lawsuit demanding election officials place him on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot in November.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports West filed the lawsuit in Brown County Circuit Court on Friday.

The state Elections Commission decided earlier this month that West missed the deadline for filing his nomination signatures by anywhere from a few seconds to a few minutes on Aug. 4.

West announced a presidential bid in July.

Democrats claim Republicans are pushing West’s candidacy in swing states to siphon Black votes from Joe Biden.

The staff determined Tuesday that West and running mate Michelle Tidball missed a 5 p.m. deadline on Aug. 5, the last day for independent presidential candidates to submit the required 2,000 signatures of Wisconsin voters to get on the ballot.

According to the Associated Press, West has also submitted signatures in Minnesota. Utah and Arkansas have determined he qualifies as a presidential candidate. His ballot petition in New Jersey failed.

West announced his candidacy on July 4, saying in a tweet: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION”

Just over a week later, reports surfaced that West was dropping out of the 2020 presidential race. According to New York Magazine’s The Intelligencer, an adviser hired by West, Steve Kramer, said “he’s out.”

A few days later, West held a rally in South Carolina where he criticized Harriet Tubman and touched on topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals.

Back in 2015, West announced at the MTV VMA Awards he would launch a presidential race for 2020. In January of 2019, the rapper teased a 2024 bid.

Latest Stories