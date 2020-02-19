Karofsky, Kelly emerge from Wisconsin Supreme Court primary

This combination of Nov. 19, 2019 photos shows Marquette University Law Professor Ed Fallone, left, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky, center, and Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, during a candidate’s forum for a seat on the state Supreme Court. On Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 voters will narrow the field from three to two for the general election in April. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky and incumbent Justice Dan Kelly have emerged from a three-way state Supreme Court primary.

Karofsky and Kelly easily outran Marquette University law professor Ed Fallone in a race that advanced the top two finishers to the April 7 general election. The winner will get a 10-year term on the high court.

The conservative-leaning Kelly will go into that contest at a disadvantage. The election falls on the same day as Wisconsin’s presidential primary and heavy Democratic turnout is expected.