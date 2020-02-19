Karofsky, Kelly emerge from Wisconsin Supreme Court primary

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky and incumbent Justice Dan Kelly have emerged from a three-way state Supreme Court primary.
Karofsky and Kelly easily outran Marquette University law professor Ed Fallone in a race that advanced the top two finishers to the April 7 general election. The winner will get a 10-year term on the high court.
The conservative-leaning Kelly will go into that contest at a disadvantage. The election falls on the same day as Wisconsin’s presidential primary and heavy Democratic turnout is expected.