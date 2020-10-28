Latest poll shows Biden continues lead over Trump in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – The latest poll show Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden continues to lead over President Donald Trump in Wisconsin less than a week before Election Day.

In the last Marquette Law School Poll before Nov. 3, Biden was selected as the choice for president by 48% of the likely Wisconsin voters polled. Pres. Trump was the choice for 43%.

In new Marquette Law School Poll, Joe Biden is the choice for president of 48% of likely WI voters, Donald Trump is the choice of 43%. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen supported by 2%, and 8% gave no choice. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) October 28, 2020

The previous MU Law Poll released in early October showed 46% of polled, likely voters selected Biden while 41% support Pres. Trump.

Among Republicans, 7% support Biden, 86% support Trump. Among Democrats, 3% support Trump, 92% support Biden. Among independents, it’s Biden 36%, Trump 28%, 24% for Jorgensen. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) October 28, 2020

Different assumptions about voter turnout and what undecided voters will do bring slightly different results, with Biden still leading in each scenario we examined. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) October 28, 2020

Among those polled, 91% say their minds are made up on who they will vote for and 6% say they might change their minds.

MU Law says 16% of likely voters expect Pres. Trump to win by a lot while 17% say Biden will win by a lot.

Sixteen percent of likely voters expect Trump to win by a lot, 23% think Trump will win by a little, 29% think Biden will win by a little, 17% think Biden will win by a lot. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) October 28, 2020

When asked if votes will be counted accurately, 27% of likely voters are very confident they will while 21% are not too confident. Forty three percent say they are somewhat confident.

Will votes be counted accurately? 27% of likely voters are very confident of that, 43% are somewhat confident, 21% not too confident, 7% not confident at all. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) October 28, 2020

Over 40% of those polled say they have already voted. Of those, 64% say they have voted for Biden, 25% for Trump, 2% for Jo Jorgensen, and 9% did not say.

Among likely voters who have not yet voted, 35% say they support Biden, 56% support Trump, 3% support Jorgensen, 6% declined to say. @mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) October 28, 2020

A national poll of over 1,000 likely voters 52% view Biden as the more patriotic candidate to Trump’s 48% of support.

