Latest poll shows Biden continues lead over Trump in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – The latest poll show Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden continues to lead over President Donald Trump in Wisconsin less than a week before Election Day.
In the last Marquette Law School Poll before Nov. 3, Biden was selected as the choice for president by 48% of the likely Wisconsin voters polled. Pres. Trump was the choice for 43%.
The previous MU Law Poll released in early October showed 46% of polled, likely voters selected Biden while 41% support Pres. Trump.
Among those polled, 91% say their minds are made up on who they will vote for and 6% say they might change their minds.
MU Law says 16% of likely voters expect Pres. Trump to win by a lot while 17% say Biden will win by a lot.
When asked if votes will be counted accurately, 27% of likely voters are very confident they will while 21% are not too confident. Forty three percent say they are somewhat confident.
Over 40% of those polled say they have already voted. Of those, 64% say they have voted for Biden, 25% for Trump, 2% for Jo Jorgensen, and 9% did not say.
A national poll of over 1,000 likely voters 52% view Biden as the more patriotic candidate to Trump’s 48% of support.
