Lawsuit challenges vote count in 3 Wisconsin counties

Poll worker Mary Madigan processes mail-in absentee ballots the night of Election Day at Milwaukee Central Count in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 3, 2020. (REUTERS/Bing Guan)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Three voters in northeastern Wisconsin have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to exclude Nov. 3 election ballots in Milwaukee, Dane and Menominee counties which helped deliver the state to President-elect Joe Biden.

The plaintiffs allege without evidence that absentee voting is rife with widespread fraud and that votes in those counties should not be included in the state’s final election certification, which would give Wisconsin to President Donald Trump.

The plaintiffs allege voters in the three counties may have bypassed state law requiring voters to provide a photo ID by declaring themselves “indefinitely confined” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Wisconsin’s elections chief said there remains no evidence of any wrongdoing, fraud, or irregularity in the state’s presidential election, as counties work to wrap up certifying their votes and estimating how much it would cost to recount them.

Elections chief Meagan Wolfe said Thursday that nothing unusual has come up during the county certification of the votes.

Fifty- five of the state’s 72 counties have completed the certification and Democrat Joe Biden has netted just four votes.

Based on unofficial counts, Biden beat President Donald Trump by about 20,500 votes.