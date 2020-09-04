Legal battle to get Kanye West on Wisconsin ballots to remain in state court

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The lawsuit over whether Kanye West will be on Wisconsin’s ballot in November will remain in state court.

West filed a lawsuit demanding election officials place him on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot in November in late August.

Earlier in the month, WEC decided West missed the deadline for filing his nomination signatures by anywhere from a few seconds to a few minutes on Aug. 4.

After West filed the lawsuit, WEC asked for the legal battle to be moved to federal court, arguing that it is the proper venue for the case. West’s attorney argued the federal court does not have jurisdiction in the legal battle.

West announced his candidacy on July 4, saying in a tweet: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION”

The Associated Press reports there are lawsuits in Arizona and Virginia to keep West off the ballot. West has sued in Ohio and West Virginia to remain on the ballot. Minnesota, Iowa and Tennessee already determined West can stay on their ballot.

