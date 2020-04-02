LIST: Northeast Wisconsin polling locations moved due to coronavirus

A voter fills in a ballot in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The polling place served two precincts as voters who were scheduled to vote at a nearby senior living facility were directed to vote at the church after the facility backed out due to coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

(WFRV) – Many area municipalities have moved polling locations ahead of the April 7 election due to the coronavirus. Voters are reminded that the last day to request an absentee ballot is Thursday, April 2.

Allouez

All voting on April 7 for Allouez residents will be held at the Allouez Village Hall at 1900 Libal Street.

Allouez residents who are voting via an absentee ballot are encouraged to place them in the drop box just inside the Village Hall or in the yellow drop box at the north driveway entrance to the Village Hall.

Neenah

Mayor Dean Kaufert and Neenah Election Taskforce Chair and Council President Todd Stevenson have elected to consolidate all six of Neenah’s polling locations to the empty Shopko location at 699 S. Green Bay Road.

Mayor Kaufert says the building meets all of the necessary criteria and, since the store’s closure last year, nobody has been inside.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak