LIST: Northeast Wisconsin polling locations moved due to coronavirus

(WFRV) – Many area municipalities have moved polling locations ahead of the April 7 election due to the coronavirus. Voters are reminded that the last day to request an absentee ballot is Thursday, April 2.
Allouez
All voting on April 7 for Allouez residents will be held at the Allouez Village Hall at 1900 Libal Street.
Allouez residents who are voting via an absentee ballot are encouraged to place them in the drop box just inside the Village Hall or in the yellow drop box at the north driveway entrance to the Village Hall.
Neenah
Mayor Dean Kaufert and Neenah Election Taskforce Chair and Council President Todd Stevenson have elected to consolidate all six of Neenah’s polling locations to the empty Shopko location at 699 S. Green Bay Road.
Mayor Kaufert says the building meets all of the necessary criteria and, since the store’s closure last year, nobody has been inside.
