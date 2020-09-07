Looming elections bring on political fatigue for some Wisconsinites

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) We’re less than 60 days away from choosing a Commander In Chief and that means we’ll probably see more political ads and some voters are already feeling political fatigue.

Ian Price, a registered voter, says, “I believe that I’ve been bombarded by political ads.”

Before Thanksgiving, we’ll elect a president but in the meantime, we’ll be peppered with political advertisements and some voters say– enough.

Price says, “They’re trying to get their points across but when you get their ads, like five to nine times a day, it kind of gets overwhelming.”

Despite voter exhaustion, both parties say taxpayers learn about their candidates through the abundance of political ads.

Kelly Ruh, with the Republican Party of Brown County, says, “Growing enthusiasm for President Trump and I was heavily involved in 2016, and this election is unlike what we even saw then. We’re seeing a lot of new people coming into our county party offices.”

Danielle Melfi, Wisconsin State Director to elect Joe Biden for President, says, “I think voters want to hear about their candidates, voters want to hear what their plans are, who they are, and what kind of administration and president they’re going to be. We’re excited and Joe Biden is in Wisconsin’s corner.”

Some say these ads are just annoying but scholars say these ads are meant to target the small percentage of undecided voters.

[Phillip Clampitt, Ph.D., a professor of Communications at UW-Green Bay says, “It almost seems like there is so much energy put in on that 3 to 5 percent that has not decided yet or may swing one way or the other. I suspect, most people have heard everything they want to hear.

All of these political ads will end soon, because the General Election is on November 3