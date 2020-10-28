Mail-in ballots, how late is too late to mail them?

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- When the Supreme Court decided on Monday to prevent Wisconsin from counting ballots received after November 3rd, voters in the state might be wondering how late, is too late to mail-in your ballot?

With the slow down at the U.S. Postal Service over the last several months, many customers have noticed a delay in receiving mail. Because of this, Jacqueline Klimaszenski of the League of Women Voters, Appleton Chapter says, it might be best to take it to a ballot box. “If you haven’t mailed it, I would say don’t mail it,” says Klimaszenski. In Appleton, there are secure drop boxes located at city fire stations that voters can use. Those drop boxes will close at the end of the business day on November 1st. For more information on their locations visit https://www.appleton.org/

If you have already mailed in your absentee ballot, you can track it online through the post office website or on https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/. “Your ballot envelope should have a barcode number on it. You can track the status of your ballot by using that number,” said Klimaszenski. You can also find out where your local election polling site is along with other information on myvote.wi.gov website.

Regarding the Supreme Court’s decision, the League of Women Voters sent Local 5 the following statement: “The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin is very saddened by the SCOTUS decision to not count ballots properly mailed before election day but received after the 3rd. In April, when this relief was allowed, over 79,000 voter’s voices were heard that otherwise would not have been. The SCOTUS ruling will unnecessarily disenfranchise voters in Wisconsin.”-Debra Cronmiller, Executive Director League of Women Voters of Wisconsin.