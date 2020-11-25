Member of Evers Administration to leave at end of November

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Another member of the Evers Administration is leaving.

Governor Tony Evers has announced Department of Tourism Secretary-designee Sara Meaney is leaving his administration.

Secretary-designee Meaney will leave her position later this month, according to Gov. Evers, to take a career opportunity outside of state government after serving in the position for nearly two years.

“Sara has been a relentless advocate for the tourism industry even before the pandemic, but especially as it has faced unprecedented challenges this past year,” Gov. Evers says. “Sara has been part of our administration from the very beginning, and we will miss her passion and enthusiasm for travel and all the great things Wisconsin has to offer visitors and folks across our state. I’m incredibly grateful for Sara’s support and service these past two years, and I wish her and her family all the best.”

Secretary-designee Meaney was appointed in December 2018 as one of the first appointments announced to the governor’s cabinet.

Before joining the Evers Administration, Secretary-designee Meaney was the chief marketing and development officer for Milwaukee Film, the organization that hosts the annual Milwaukee Film Festival.

“Wisconsin is home for my family and me, and it’s also an inspiring and beautiful place to explore. I am grateful to Governor Evers for giving me the latitude to set a clear strategic vision, enact transformational change, drive record-setting successes, spur economic growth, and lead the state tourism industry through this pandemic,” says Secretary-designee Meaney. “With data, collaboration, and integrity at the forefront, I am immensely proud of the accomplishments achieved through times of shared success and unprecedented challenges.”

Tourism Deputy Secretary Anne Sayers will serve as interim department secretary following Secretary-designee Meaney’s departure.

“The tourism industry is so grateful for Secretary Meaney’s leadership these past two years and for putting us on strong footing to emerge with a competitive edge on the other side of this pandemic,” says Deputy Secretary Sayers. “My top priority will be to continue to strategically position Wisconsin tourism to ensure we can bounce back from this tourism recession as quickly as possible.”

In September, Gov. Evers asked for and received resignation from Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman as many across Wisconsin continued to wait for unemployment assistance.