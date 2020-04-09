Members of the National Guard help communities during Election Day

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Over 2,400 National Guard members were deployed throughout Wisconsin to assist with Tuesday’s elections. Governor Tony Evers active the National Guardsmen after over 100 municipalities reported they lacked enough poll workers.

In Brown County, there were 132 members assisted numerous communities, helping with anything they may need.

WFRV Local 5 caught up with Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Ard, one of the National Guardsmen who was placed in Allouez for Tuesday’s election.

“It really showcases the flexibility of the National Guard as a whole because we’re ready for anything. We can stand there and direct traffic, we can count ballots, we can help out in any situation.”

Four members of the National Guard were working in Allouez counting ballots on Wednesday.