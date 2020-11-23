Michigan officials certify election, sealing Biden victory

Joscha Weese, left, stands outside the Capitol building during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Michigan’s elections board is scheduled to meet to certify the state’s presidential election results Monday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LANSING, Mich. (NEXSTAR) — Michigan election officials on Monday voted to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the battleground state, taking hours of public comment against the backdrop of President Donald Trump’s unprecedented campaign to subvert the results of the election.

The vote passed with three of four canvassers approving the measure, with one abstaining.

Trump’s efforts to stave off the inevitable — formal recognition of his defeat — faced increasingly stiff resistance from the courts and fellow Republicans with just three weeks to go until the Electoral College meets to certify Biden’s victory. Time and again, Trump’s challenges and baseless allegations of widespread conspiracy and fraud have been met with rejection as states move forward with confirming their results.

