Miller Park, Fiserv Forum won’t be used for early voting sites ‘due to legal concerns’

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Miller Park and Fiserv Forum won’t be used as in-person absentee early voting sites in November, according to the City of Milwaukee Election Commission.

Affiliate WDJT reports that the city had originally added both locations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to meet the public demand for early voting.

The Election Commission has decided that using Miller Park and Fiserv Forum could create a legal issue.

“Unfortunately, the addition of these two sites could be legally challenged due to a recent court ruling, and we don’t want to do anything that could risk a City of Milwaukee voter’s ballot being counted,” said Claire Woodall-Vogg, Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director. “We want residents of Milwaukee to feel complete and unwavering confidence that their ballot will be counted in the election and this action reflects that commitment.”

Last week, Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt sent a letter to Woodall-Vogg, warning that it would be illegal for any Milwaukee Bucks or Brewers players or mascots to participate in early voting events planned at their stadiums in the days leading up to the election.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin released a statement on Tuesday, saying, “While we were excited to welcome voters to Fiserv Forum to cast their ballots in a safe and accessible way, we remain just as committed to encouraging and educating people to vote and making our voices heard in this election.”

