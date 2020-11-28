Milwaukee County finishes election recount, Biden holds lead

Election

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee County recount has been completed.

According to affiliate WDJT, President-elect Joe Biden has a total of 317,527 votes while President Donald Trump has 134, 482.

The last ballots in Milwaukee County were counted Friday morning.

WDJT reports voting officials waited until Friday to include 65 ballots they thought they found in a voting machine late Wednesday. Those turned out to be training ballots, officials determined.

The recount in Dane County is expected to be completed on Sunday, two days before the Dec. 1 deadline.

