More than 75,000 people voted in-person in Wisconsin

Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More than 75,000 people cast their ballots in-person on the first day that was available in battleground Wisconsin.

Mail-in absentee voting has been available since September and more than 1 million people have already returned their ballots that way.

Taken together with the 75,518 who voted in person on Tuesday, nearly 1.1 million have already cast ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

The City of Green Bay said they had a great turnout for the first day of early in-person voting in Wisconsin.

That is 37% of the total votes cast in the 2016 presidential election.

Voters waited in lines across the state on Tuesday for a chance to cast their ballots in person.

Early voting in person continues through Nov. 1.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Luxemburg-Casco claims NEC volleyball title, Seymour cruises in boys soccer playoffs

Luxemburg-Casco sweeps Freedom, faces FVL for NEC volleyball title next

High School Sports Xtra: Brillion dominates in Game of the Week against KLC

High School Sports Xtra: Xavier's Haen perseveres to win state title

High School Sports Xtra: Interview with WIAA Board of Control President Eric Russell

High School Football 10/16