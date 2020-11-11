More than two-thirds of Wisconsin counties finish canvass

Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of the Milwaukee election commission, collects the count from absentee ballots from a voting machine on November 04, 2020 in Milwaukee. Wisconsin requires election officials to wait to begin counting absentee ballots until after polls open on election day. The Milwaukee count was finished about 3AM. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More than two thirds of Wisconsin counties have completed certifying the results of last week’s presidential election, but the last one is still not expected to be finished until the Nov. 17 deadline.

All counties must finish the work before President Donald Trump can request a recount as he has said he will. Unofficial results showed Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump by about 20,500 votes.

As of Wednesday, 49 counties had submitted their canvassed results to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Brown County Clerk Sandy Juno says in an email that it was a “slow going process” and she doesn’t expect to be done until Nov. 17.

Latest Stories