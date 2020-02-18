MyVote Wisconsin experiencing problems, Elections Commission working to resolve the issue

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The MyVote Wisconsin website is currently experiencing problems with address lookup for polling places, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Voters and clerks are encouraged to use gettothepolls.com while the Elections Commission works to fix the problem.
Local 5 will continue to provide updates as they become available.
