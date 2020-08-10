Neenah consolidates polling sites to former Shopko building for upcoming elections

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Voters in Neenah will have just one location to cast their ballots.

According to Mayor Dean Kaufert, the Partisan Primary election on August 11 and the General and Presidential Election on November 3 will take place at the former Shopko building on Green Bay Road.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our election decisions and in the best interest of our voters and poll workers, we have decided to continue with the consolidation of polling locations,” says Kaufert. “The election taskforce, Clerk Cheslock, and I unanimously agreed the size of the old Shopko building allows us the necessary space to social distance and implement other pandemic cautionary measures.”

WFRV Local 5 first looked at Neenah’s consolidated polling location in early April when it was used for the city’s spring primary:

