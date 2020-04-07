Neenah uses single polling location for spring primary election

NEENAH, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The old Shopko building on Green Bay Road in Neenah was the single polling location for the city’s spring primary election.

A special multi colored line system was designed by the assistant city attorney with the overall goal of getting people in and out of the building as quickly as possible and with a minimum amount of social contact.

Newly built plexiglass shields were in place throughout the building as a extra level of protection for poll workers.

Workers said overall in person voting seemed slower than normal but the city did have several thousand absentee ballots as compared to a normal election that may see only several hundred.

With the decision on in person voting coming down to the wire, the city said they tried to maintain public safety as their number one priority.