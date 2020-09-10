Officials: Keep vote helpers out of Wisconsin nursing homes

Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin election officials don’t want to send special deputies into nursing homes to help residents vote in November.

The state Elections Commission decided in March to keep special voting deputies out of nursing homes to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Commissioner Robert Spindell directed staff last week to research whether deputies could re-enter the homes to help residents vote absentee in November.

The commission is expected to make a decision at a meeting Thursday.

But commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe warned in a memo to commissioners that the risk of deputies spreading COVID-19 among facility residents is still too great.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame kicks off preseason practices

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10