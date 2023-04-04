TUESDAY, 4/4/2023, 4:00 p.m.

(WFRV) – Voters continue filling the polls as several people leave work.

Local 5’s Paul Steeno, Katie Amrhein, and Bryce Oselen give you an update on how things are looking in Little Chute and Green Bay.

TUESDAY, 4/4/2023, 2:00 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Spring General Election is here, and Local 5 News will be covering two of the biggest races in northeast Wisconsin on the scene.

The Green Bay Mayor race is expected to be a close one, and Katie Amrhein will bring you the latest from incumbent Eric Genrich’s campaign, while Bryce Oselen will cover things from Chad Weininger’s side.

Outagamie County Executive between Tom Nelson and Kevin Sturn is another race in northeast Wisconsin that is expected to have a major impact. For that, Paul Steeno will be doubling up, reporting live from Outagamie County.

Perhaps the biggest race on the ballot is for Wisconsin Supreme Court, where Dan Kelly and Janet Protasiewicz are looking to be named the next Justice. Local 5 News will bring you up-to-date coverage of that race.

Local 5 News will continue to update this article in a blog format as the day progresses. Polls officially close at 8 p.m. this evening.

